Human remains found near Julian Sands search site









The authorities have confirmed that human remains have been discovered near the search site where actor Julian Sands went missing earlier this year in January.

The Sheriffs Department in San Bernardino have announced that hiking civilians found the remains whilst hiking in the Mt. Baldy area over the weekend.

The search for Sands had begun again earlier this month after being halted over the winter due to extreme weather conditions. Until a warmer climate returned, the authorities could not authorise any search for the actor.

The sheriffs released a statement about the discovery of the remains. They said, “Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification.

They added, “Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.”

Last week, Sands’ family had released a statement offering their gratitude. They wrote, “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.”

Sands’ family continued, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”