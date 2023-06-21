Julian Sands’ family share statement on actor’s disappearance









The family of actor Julian Sands have made a statement about their missing loved one, thanking the search crews who are continuing their effort to find him.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department shared the words from the Sands family today (June 21st), made five months after the actor went missing whilst hiking Mount Baldy in California.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” Sands’ family wrote.

They added, “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

The Sheriff’s office then added their own thoughts on the matter, writing, “Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17 search and the previous search missions.”

The Sheriff’s department had previously stated over the weekend, “over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and staff were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews” in the search for Sands.

“Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts,” they added. “Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews. Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.”

