Julian Sands confirmed dead after identification of remains









British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in iconic projects like A Room with a View, has passed away at the age of 65.

Sands, an avid hiker, first disappeared on January 13th, 2023, during an outing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains. After multiple searches, the authorities recently located human remains near the search site.

According to the latest statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, it has been confirmed that the remains belong to the missing actor.

While addressing the situation, the Sheriff’s Department said that the case is still under investigation. They clarified: “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.”

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr Sands,” the statement continued.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” Sands’ family also thanked the authorities and the volunteers who contributed to the search in a statement that was published last week.

They added: “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”