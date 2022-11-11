Julian Lennon says The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ is a “dark reminder” of the past









In a new interview, John’s son Julian Lennon candidly discussed The Beatles’ track ‘Hey Jude’ revealing that, for him, it’s a “dark reminder” of the past.

Paul McCartney originally wrote the lyrics to the 1968 classic as “Hey Jules”, a ditty to comfort Julian after his father, John Lennon, left his mother, Cynthia Lennon, for the Japanese artist Yoko Ono.

Speaking to iHeartRadio in a newly released interview, Julian Lennon spoke about how he feels “thankful” for McCartney’s support at such a difficult time; the song now holds both happy and painful memories in retrospect.

“As much as I’m very thankful because of [Paul’s] support in having written that song, a lot of people don’t realise it was also a dark reminder of what actually did happen,” he told iHeartRadio.

Of his mother, he added: “She was the be-all and end-all of life for me, and it was about looking after her, still is about making her proud.”

Earlier this year, Julian revealed how he was initially “shocked” by Paul McCartney’s virtual duets with his late father during his tour and headline Glastonbury set.

Peter Jackson, the filmmaker behind The Lord Of The Rings and last year’s The Beatles: Get Back, offered his technological know-how to isolate Lennon’s vocals for the emotional duet. McCartney could sing along with a large Lennon on the big screen behind him.

During the performances, McCartney and Lennon traded verses on the Let It Be song, ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’. “I’ve got a special little thing here,” McCartney said as he introduced the track. “One day, Peter Jackson rings me up and says he can take John’s vocals and isolate them so that you can play live with John on tour. He said, ‘Do you fancy that?’”

“I watched it on YouTube — and I kind of went: ‘Errrr… I don’t know if I’m comfortable with that,” Julian said of his reaction to the duet, adding: “It shocked me.” He later added that seeing his father “brought to life” in the duet was tough, but he grew to appreciate the heart-felt spectacle at Glastonbury.

Watch the Glastonbury duet below.