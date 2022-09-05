'The Beatles: Get Back' wins five Emmy Awards









Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back won four awards at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles.

The highly acclaimed three-part Disney+ series, which has a running time of eight hours, was nominated in five categories and won the decorated ‘Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series’ gong. It beat off stiff competition in that category, including Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries and jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s production also awarded him with ‘Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program’ for ‘Part 3: Days 17-22’ in the series. He was nominated alongside Judd Apatow’s George Carlin’s American Dream and We Need To Talk About Cosby.

Additionally, Get Back won ‘Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program’ for ‘Part 3: Days 17-22’, which also earned ‘Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program’. However, the series did miss out on ‘Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)’.

In his speech, Jackson said: “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps. This could not have been made without the unfailing support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon], Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love. Finally, a big shout out to The Beatles.”

He added: “Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exhuberant, joyous… Your music is so profound and I think it’s actually embedded in our DNA.”