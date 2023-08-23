Indie rock’s artistic alchemy: Julian Casablancas’ fusion of poetic soundscapes









Julian Casablancas stands as one of those musicians whose lyrics demand a pause and attentive ear. In a musical landscape where many rock predecessors scarcely touched the realm of poetry, let alone regarded it as a legitimate musical medium, Casablancas ushered in a vibrant fusion of sonic landscapes that ignited a fresh current within indie rock. Within the foundation of The Strokes, he cultivated a kaleidoscopic tapestry of melodies that heralded a novel era in the genre.

Within the realm of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s not uncommon for musicians to become the subject of jest as time goes on, particularly if their on-stage charisma wanes. Casablancas, though not entirely immune to such treatment – such as his instances of intoxication and lyrical lapses during performances – deserves some leniency from this, especially given the substantial contributions he has made to the world of rock music.

In the early 2000s, The Strokes were dignified in a way that other rock stars weren’t, all without losing that gritty, raw edge intrinsic to the genre. Their lyrics were intensely introspective, with accompanying melodies that made repeated listens deeply satisfying. The cherry on top of the cake was Casablancas’ vocalisation which added a distinctively dreamy layer to whatever it is he sang about – this makes for some particularly tasty listening when you discover the band’s demos.

In the realm of lyrics, Casablancas achieved an unparalleled feat in the context of indie rock music. While prior underground rock scenes had dabbled in expressive lyrical experimentation, exemplified by bands like The Velvet Underground, and melodic prowess had flourished in punk, indie, and grunge domains, The Strokes ushered in a massive resurgence of the nostalgic garage rock sensibilities intertwined with an unmatched lyrical finesse.

Even though The Strokes grew to such prominence over a short period of time, Casablancas’ songwriting talent often remains an overlooked component. In truth, where he truly excels as a songwriter is his adeptness at capturing and harnessing energy and ambience. Besides the obvious within hits like ‘Someday’ and ‘Last Nite’, it’s some of the band’s most obscure, lesser-known tracks that Casablancas’ prowess truly shines.

Due to Casablancas’s deliberate departure from the verbose tendencies of numerous songwriters, his concise technique provides ample room for individual lines to find their own rhythm. Many of us will probably relate to quips like, “The hateful things you think you want to say /Time will turn them into jokes”, which is powerful enough to exist in complete isolation from the rest of the song.

Even some of the most understated elements of The New Abnormal show Casablancas with an unwavering lyrical eloquence, like within the slower-paced, bristling falsetto of ‘Selfless’, where he sings: “Please don’t be long, ’cause I want your love /I don’t have love without your arm /Life is too short, but I will live for you”.

More importantly, it’s not solely the content of Casablancas’s utterances that played a pivotal role in orchestrating one of the most remarkable resurgences in music history for the indie rock genre. Instead, it’s the manner in which he infuses his intonation and strategically places pauses within his lyrical narratives.

The potency of poetry is no mystery; its resonance is heightened when articulated with precise emphasis and rhythm. The innovative essence of The Strokes’ lyrical creations often transcends the words themselves; it’s the synergy of Casablancas’ prose intertwining seamlessly with the accompanying musical landscapes that truly sets their work apart.

‘Trying Your Luck’ immediately has that ballad-sounding pull made possible by its demanding rhythm and engaging guitar riff, with an increasingly frustrated vocalisation from Casablancas that allows the chorus to land as emphatically as it does when he finally sings, “And I’ve lost my page again /I know this is surreal /But I’ll try my luck with you /Oh, this life is on my side”. In truth, the melody makes up for the lack of lyrical flow enough for the later parts of the song to hit with the more emotional qualities characteristic of Casablancas’ style, like during the next verse, when he sings, “Oh, it’s never gonna be /It’s sad, but I agree”.

Julian Casablancas possesses a unique quality of unpredictability, a trait that remains a rarity among numerous artists both of The Strokes era and the present. However, it’s the type of unpredictability that’s able to summarise complex emotions with simple words, piquing your senses and leaving you longing for the same type of linguistic capabilities. Even in his solo work, which exists in contrast to The Strokes’ material, Casablancas’ can blend the sombre with the beautiful with lyrics rife with layered meanings (“I live on the frozen surface of a fireball”).

When Is This It dropped, it served as a clarion call to musicians, resounding with a reminder of the continued relevance and significance of unfiltered indie rock. This album heralded a fresh incarnation of the genre, one in which lyrics bear equal weight with instruments, showcasing that indie rock could remain enjoyable while simultaneously conveying profound messages.