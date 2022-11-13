Julian Casablancas hits out at “bottom-line hungry super-villain” Elon Musk









The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas has hit out at “bottom-line hungry super-villain” Elon Musk in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Musk has made himself the most-talked person online since purchasing Twitter and rolling out the Twitter Blue service, which allows anyone to become verified for a monthly fee. As a result, pranksters have used the service to impersonate high-profile people and businesses. Furthermore, Musk has also fired a large chunk of their workforce.

Casablancas has poked fun at Musk by changing his Instagram bio to ‘Fake Twitter Julian’ before posting a photo and caption incorrectly attributed to Ryan Gosling in his dig at Elon. As soon as Musk completed his Twitter takeover, he axed CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde which has played a part in the chaos circling around the social media giant.

“PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (elon musk),” Casablancas wrote in a caption which Stereogum noted before he deleted it.

He added: “Maybe twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical ceo asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

Meanwhile, Stephen King recently criticised Musk for charging blue-tick users, and posted: “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F– that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron”. Musk quickly replied, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?…I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls”.