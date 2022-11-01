Elon Musk haggles with Stephen King about 'blue tick' Twitter charges









Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk only completed his takeover of Twitter earlier this week, but already he is implementing some pretty staggering changes to the way the popular social media platform operates.

Stating that he wishes to charge verified ‘blue check’ accounts $20 dollars a month in order to keep their status, as one of his very first changes, Musk was quickly mocked across the platform he was now in charge of. Included in those criticising the concept was author Stephen King, who tweeted, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F– that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron”.

Hilariously, Musk quickly replied, haggling, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?…I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls”.

The author of such classic novels as The Shining, Green Mile, and Stand by Me is yet to reply to Musk.

The rash decision from Musk demonstrates how he might intend to run Twitter in the near future, with the decision to charge verified accounts to prove that they are who they are, being bizarre, to say the least. After all, if each of the 400,000 verified users on Twitter paid $20 a month, Twitter would earn $96,000,000 over the course of a year.

Take a look at the short debate between the two icons of popular culture, below.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022