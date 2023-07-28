Julian Casablancas says the defence of “heroic” Matty Healy is “a bit white”









The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas has commented on the Matty Healy Malaysia debacle, claiming that anyone considering The 1975 singer to be “heroic” is “a bit white”. Healy made a pro-LGBT protest on stage while playing in Kuala Lumpur, knowing that homosexuality is illegal in the Asian country.

“I explained in detail that I think he meant a positive thing and I at first also thought maybe good [sic] to raise awareness,” Casablancas wrote on Instagram, “But also that you should be knowledgeable and respectful toward the culture you’re not familiar with.”

The Strokes singer went on, “Many things to fix but we should be strategic was all… wasn’t commenting on the thing – just an outsider thinking it would make any difference in Malaysia… it appears to have more negative consequences.”

Referring to the anti-LGBT laws in Malaysia, Casablancas noted: “You’re not allowed to show straight public kissing affection there I believe… it’s a different world not his job to come fix then bail… if he stayed and went to jail then damn, respect.”

Of course, Healy did not go to jail, but rather cancelled the remainder of The 1975’s shows in Asia and flew home. “He made a joke/laughed and flew home first class I’m guessing,” Casablancas added before writing in a separate comment, “I just thought defending him as heroic was a bit white”.

Healy had called out the Malaysian anti-gay laws while performing, telling the crowd, “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious. And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. Because you’re young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool”.

The singer then shared a kiss with his bass player Ross MacDonald, before the band’s set was cut short and the entire Good Vibes Festival was cancelled.

