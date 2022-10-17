Julian Casablancas says to “check back in a year or two” on new The Strokes album









When Rick Rubin took the guest slot with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience last week, he revealed that he had been working on a new The Strokes album in Costa Rica. Rubin had previously worked on the band’s latest full-length release, 2020’s The New Abnormal.

Julian Casablancas took to Instagram to follow up on Rubin’s comments. He wrote, “Killed it on Joe Rogan. True, Strokes’ve jammed and started some stuff, but we’re still so extremely v far off from being even close to any kinda remotely-near-doneness.”

The words appeared along with a video of the great Little Richard. Casablancas added, “Enjoy this clip of the greatest (and hottest) of all time, as temporary solace Lil Richard. Lotta jumping to conclusions, check back in a year or two honestly.”

Rubin’s comments on working with The Strokes detailed a trip to Costa Rica. He said on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with The Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside.”

“So they’re playing,” Rubin continued, “It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain. It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the [open], and they didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience.”

The Strokes and Rubin began work on The New Abnormal back in 2017, although it took as long as three years before it was released, just after the beginning of the Covid pandemic in April 2020, hence its title. The band supported the album by releasing the singles, ‘At The Door’, ‘Bad Decisions’, ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’, and ‘The Adults Are Talking’. As of yet, there is no word on when the follow-up album may arrive.