Julia Louis-Dreyfus told Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David to “write me more” in ‘Seinfeld’









Actor and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus has opened up about constantly asking the writers of the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld to include more plots relating to her character Elaine Benes.

“Well, I never really approached it from the perspective of my gender, per se. I wanted to just play ball with everybody,” Louis-Dreyfus told Variety. “I’m not going to lie, in the beginning, I didn’t always have a lot to do in certain episodes. And I would go to Larry and Jerry multiple times and say, ‘Hey, you guys, write me more, I need to be in this show more.’ That’s what I just kept doing. And they did.”

“But you see, they didn’t write for me as a woman,” she added. “They just wrote for me, for this character, as opposed to this gender, which I think is instructive in a lot of ways from a writing point of view.”

Louis-Dreyfus recently reiterated her lack of belief in a supposed curse following the former stars of the series. “It was invented by the media. They thought it was clever,” Louis-Dreyfus told Rolling Stone. “You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!”