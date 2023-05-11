Julia Louis-Dreyfus calls ‘Seinfeld’ curse “moronic”









Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has once again commented on the supposed “curse” that followed the lead actors of the American sitcom Seinfeld after the show’s end.

After the unprecedented success of Seinfeld, all four lead actors chose different paths in the entertainment industry. Jerry Seinfeld returned to his stand-up career and made films like Bee Movie, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander tried their luck on other television shows. Michael Richards initially did the same, but the controversy over his use of a racial slur during a 2006 stand-up performance effectively blacklisted him from the world of entertainment.

Not long after the show ended, the idea of a “curse” following the lead actors began to circulate. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Louis-Dreyfus rejected the idea that her career had been affected by a “curse”.

“It was invented by the media. They thought it was clever,” Louis-Dreyfus claims. “You don’t need me to prove it wrong, it was ridiculous! It made no sense. I was amazed that it had legs, because it was so moronic. I don’t know how else to say it!”

Louis-Dreyfus has done quite well for herself as a supposed “cursed” individual since the show’s finale. After winning an Emmy for her role in The New Adventures Of Old Christine in 2006, Louis-Dreyfus referenced the supposed curse in her acceptance speech. “I’m not somebody who really believes in curses, but curse this, baby!” she said. Louis-Dreyfus went on to win an additional nine Emmys for her sitcom Veep and was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2018.

Seinfeld creator Larry David also dismissed the notion of a curse in his 2009 interview with Esquire. “Are you crazy? It’s so annoying to hear something like that,” David said. “There was no curse. It’s crazy. So there were two TV shows attempted that didn’t work? Big deal. How many TV shows work?”