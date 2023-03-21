Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in new trailer for A24 movie ‘You Hurt My Feelings’









Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in the new trailer for You Hurt My Feelings, the upcoming comedy-drama directed by Nicole Holofcener and released by A24.

The film, which also features the likes of Jeannie Berlin, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed and more, was shot in New York City last year before receiving its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

A24, plotting yet another blockbuster year following their remarkable success at the 2023 Oscars, will see Louis-Dreyfus team up with director Holofcener for the first time since their 2013 film Enough Said and will hit cinemas on May 26th, 2023.

The film centres around Beth, who is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the deeply supporting relationship with her husband Don, who is played by Tobias Menzies. The official premise reads: “Beth, an author, struggles with a lack of self-confidence and her marriage with unsuccessful therapist Don is affected by a white lie about her latest book”.

See the first trailer below.