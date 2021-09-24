Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Jonah Hill in Netflix comedy film







Netflix is once again showing its strength in the film department, casting Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in the yet-untitled comedy feature from Kenya Barris.

Though plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it is thought the film will be a critical examination of modern love and the family dynamic, analysing how different cultures and social backgrounds clash when under pressure. Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy will be positioned on opposite sides of the argument, whilst Louis-Dreyfus will play Hill’s mother.

Enjoying a recent revitalisation, Louis-Dreyfus previously won nine Emmy awards for her work on HBO’s Veep, whilst her recent performances have seen her in everything from Marvel’s Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and opposite Will Ferrell in 2020s Downhill.

Jonah Hill, who will also wrote the script with Kenya Barris, is also due to appear in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up for Netflix, in which he’ll appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande.

Released on Christmas Eve in the United States, Don’t Look Up focuses on an astronomy graduate (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover a comet heading on a collision course with earth. Unable to convince the general public of the severity of the situation, the two hire a media team to take the story to the White House in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Speaking recently to People Magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio reported, “Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humour and timely stories”.

Continuing, the iconic actor stated, “I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie”.

Check out the trailer for Jonah Hill’s new film, right here.

Comments