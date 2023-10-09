Julia Fox says she felt “weaponised” by Kanye West









Actor Julia Fox has opened up about her past short relationship with musician Kanye West, stating that she felt she was used by him after his 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian. Despite believing she could help in a difficult situation, she soon felt like his “little puppet.”

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” the Uncut Gems star said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponised. I just felt like his little puppet.”

Their romance started in January 2022 and ended the next month. After they split, The Daily Mail reported she left Los Angeles International Airport “in tears.”

Fox took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about the reports. She wrote, “Y’all would love it if I was sooooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!”

She added, “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man.” Fox also hinted at a future book for those interested in the full story, stating, “if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out.”

In the meantime, despite facing public backlash due to controversial comments made in 2022 relating to anti-semitism and the Black Lives Matter movement, West is planning a big concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy, following his release of Donda 2 last year.

He’s reportedly sending workers to build a stage for the event, set for October 13th, and expects to welcome more than 80,000 people, as reported by Italian newspaper ReggiOnline, recognised as the “official voice” of the northern Italian city.