Julia Fox admits she was “delusional” in efforts to help Kanye West









Julia Fox has admitted that she was “delusional” for believing that she could help Kanye West while they were together. The actor took to TikTok to discuss the relationship after a fan made a comment.

Famed for her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, Fox fell further under the spotlight this year when she briefly dated the controversial rapper. A fan recently made a comment about her “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” which prompted a reply.

“First of all, the man was being normal around me,” Fox began in an almost-three-minute Tik-Tik clip. “And not only that, but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim, especially. And, like, even Kourtney, especially. All of them, pretty much”.

“But no, like, the big three: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney,” she added. “So by the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like ‘out there’ yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said ‘Come back to me, Kimberly’. That was, like, the only thing when we met.”

The lyric change Fox referred to here was Kante’s ‘Runaway’ performance at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit live-stream last year.

Fox continued, recalling some early text conversations with the troubled rapper, adding that he just “kept going and going” and he accused her of having “bad text etiquette”.

“But then I had this thought,” Fox said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God – maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Like maybe I can distract him…'”

She confirmed that West hadn’t been on any social media platforms throughout their month together and asserted that the relationship was “really beautiful” before he started using Twitter again. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out,” Fox added.

Fox and West had apparently already stopped dating by the time the media started reporting on their fling. “I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this shit’,” she said. “And also, I realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help – I was like, ‘I wanna help him, I wanna help him’. I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn’t work… and now we’re here.”

Despite Kanye’s recent antics, Fox claims that she still “deeply respect[s]” West “as an artist”.

“I don’t wanna shit on that,” she explained. “I don’t wanna reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know. But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period.”

In a later video, Fox added that there had been “a lot of really good things” about Ye despite the “really, really messed up” statements and stunts of late.

