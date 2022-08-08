Judith Durham of The Seekers has passed away aged 79









Judith Durham, former frontwoman of Australian folk-pop outfit The Seekers, has died at the age of 79. The surviving members of the group confirmed her passing on Saturday, revealing that she passed away in the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Victoria. She died as the result of complications associated with her struggle with a chronic lung disease.

In a brief statement shared on behalf of her band, Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley, and Athol Guy said: “Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic – never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Durham’s sister, Beverley Sheehan, went on to add: “Judith’s joy for life, her constant optimism, creativity and generosity of spirit were always an inspiration to me.” The Durham family have asked for privacy during this difficult time. According to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, the “true icon of Australian Music” will be honoured with a state funeral. “Her memory will not only live on in her numerous hit songs, but in the hearts of generations of Victorians and Australians,” Andrews added.

Durham was born in 1943 and formed The Seekers with Guy, Potger and Woodley in 1962. Their debut album, Introducing The Seekers, arrived a year later in 1963. It would be the first of 13 albums, the most recent of which, Back To Our Roots, was released in 2019. Durham didn’t appear on Seekers albums between 1975 and 1989, however, having left the band to pursue a solo career in 1968. She released no less than eleven studio albums as a solo artist, including two Christmas records: 1968’s For Christmas With Love and 2013’s It’s Christmas Time. That’s not to mention the five live albums and five compilations she released besides.

In 1967, The Seekers were named joint Australians Of The Year. Decades later, in 1995, they were inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame. That same year, Durham was awarded the Model of the Order of Australia, with each member being individually honoured as an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2014.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is just one of the notable figures to have paid tribute to Durham in the wake of her passing: “A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists,” he began. “Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”