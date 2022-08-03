Brave actor Dev Patel breaks up a knife fight in Australia









Dev Patel, star of Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, found himself in the midst of a “violent altercation” involving a weaponised knife earlier this week, his management has confirmed. They added that the actor decided to step in after witnessing a stabbing in an Australian convenience store.

The English actor lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the stabbing reportedly occurred on Monday. According to 7 News, the actor was on a night out with some friends when they witnessed the dispute happening inside the store. It’s reported that a 32-year-old man was fighting with a 34-year-old woman, with several others attempting to intervene before the man was stabbed in the chest.

The unnamed woman was duly arrested on the scene, 7 News reported, while the wounded male was treated by paramedics; fortunately, the wound isn’t serious, and he is expected to recover. In a statement shared by Patel’s representatives, it’s said that the Brit “acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight”.

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so,” Patel’s spokesperson continued, “and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Despite a general wave of high praise for Patel among his fans, his representative asserted that “there are no heroes in this situation”, noting that “this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve”.

They added: “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Elsewhere, Patel is preparing for the release of his directorial debut, Monkey Man, later this year. A release date for the action-thriller, which he also wrote, produced and starred in, has not yet been unveiled, though it was confirmed last year that it would be released first via Netflix.