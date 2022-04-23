Dev Patel named his three favourite films of all time









Dev Patel has delivered impressive performances in various popular projects, including the likes of Slumdog Millionaire and Lion the standouts among others. Through his work, Patel has earned several prestigious accolades and he has established himself as a serious artistic force by continuing to work on remarkable films.

Born in London, the people around Patel recognised that he had a gift for the performing arts from a very early age. As a student, he participated in various high school productions which earned him praise from his teachers who thought that there in the presence of an exceptionally gifted actor and they turned out to be right.

Although he had no formal training in acting, Patel landed a role on the series Skins before making his breakthrough in Slumdog Millionaire where he was brilliant as a poor Indian boy who strikes gold by going all the way on a television quiz show. For his work, Patel received a lot of critical attention as well as a nomination for Best Actor at the BAFTAs.

The duality of his cultural identity has been a major part of Patel’s artistic sensibilities. In a recent interview, the actor elaborated on his own thoughts about it: “Growing up in London, I spent my early childhood in school trying not to get beaten up and bullied and that meant hiding aspects of your Indian-ness, of your culture to fit in.”

He added: “You’re neither British nor Indian, you’re kind of this odd space in between. Sometimes you’re accepted by one faculty, and sometimes you’re not, and that’s an incredibly complex and frustrating place at times, and confusing place to exist in. So I’m really up for trying to feel that in the work I do, and hopefully more so in the stuff I will do to come.”

Last year, Patel starred in one of the most prominent productions – The Green Knight – which also garnered a lot of praise from critics. According to the latest reports, Patel is currently working on the post-production process of his directorial debut feature called Monkey Man which has been described as “John Wick set in Mumbai”.

At the very beginning of his acting career, Patel was asked to name some of the films that had the biggest impact on him while growing up at an awards show interview. Since Patel once competed in national and international martial arts competitions, he selected a Bruce Lee classic as one of his top picks in addition to a Martin Scorsese gem among others.

Check out the list below.

Dev Patel’s favourite films:

Enter the Dragon (Robert Clouse, 1973)

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

The Pursuit of Happyness (Gabriele Muccino, 2006)

