Jude Law used perfume smelling of “blood, fecal matter and sweat” to play Henry VIII in ‘Firebrand’









Jude Law has revealed he wore a bespoke perfume which smelt of “blood, fecal matter and sweat” while he played Henry VIII in Firebrand.

Speaking at a press conference at Cannes Film Festival on May 22nd, following Firebrand’s premiere at the Palais, Law said: “I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away. His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful.”

Law found a specialist scent maker, who was able to help him get into character. He explained: “She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents. She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat.”

Firebrand focuses on the last chapter of Henry VIII”s life, and his relationship with his final wife Katherine Parr, who is portrayed by Alicia Vikander. Following the premiere, the film received an eight-minute standing ovation which ended early because Vikander didn’t want to get tearful.

Elsewhere during the press conference, Law said of his feelings on the current incarnation of the Royal Family: “I don’t really follow it. I’m not one for gossip. I don’t really enjoy it. I find no interest in it, and I don’t really enjoy following tittle tattle stories.”