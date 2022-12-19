Judd Apatow joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for Blood, Sweat & Tears cover









For the third year on the trot, Dave Grohl has teamed up with friend and producer Greg Kurstin to celebrate Hanukkah by sharing cover songs made famous by Jewish artists.

This year is the first time Grohl and Kurstin have had the opportunity to record their covers in front of a live audience. The pair recorded this particular offering – a rendition of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears – with the help of Judd Apatow at Los Angeles’ Largo.

The Hanukkah Sessions live concert also featured performances by the likes of P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. All proceeds from the event have been donated to the Anti-Defamation League, an American organisation that, according to its website, “fights all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact.”

The inaugural Hanukkah Sessions were held during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020 and saw Grohl and Kurstin deliver covers of ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys, ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake, ‘Mississippi Queen’ by Mountain, ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ by Peaches, ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ by Bob Dylan and more.

This second season has seen Grohl and Kurstin tackle Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’, The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’, Van Halen’s ‘Jump’, Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take the Box’, Billy Joel’s Billy Joel ‘Big Shot’, The Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’ and KISS’s ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’.