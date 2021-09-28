Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner hospitalised with heart condition







Richie Faulkner, the legendary guitarist of the metal band Judas Priest, has been hospitalised owing to serious complications with an ongoing heart condition.

As a result of his ill health, Judas Priest have been forced to cancel the remaining dates on their current US tour. Those holding tickets for the cancelled shows, however, should keep hold as they will remain valid for any rescheduled dates.

The band announced the news in a statement that read: “It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated.”

Later adding: “In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon for a speedy recovery. As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them.”

Faulkner has been performing with the band on their current 50 Heavy Metal Years tour since mid-August, but noticing that his heart condition was worsening, he was forced to seek medical advice.

Faulkner has been a member of Judas Priest both in and out of the studio since 2011 when K.K. Downing departed the metal legends.

Comments