Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford reveals he is now cancer free









Iconic Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, has recently revealed his private battle with prostate cancer. He casually dropped the diagnosis in a new interview but has reassured fans that he is now in remission.

During an interview with Heavy Consequence, he said: “I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God. That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as a time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most.”

In the newly updated version of his 2020 memoir, Confess, Halford explains that he first became aware of the symptoms of prostate cancer back in 2017.

“How did I feel? I felt a combination of shock, horror, and oddly, relief — at least now I know!” a part of the new chapter expresses. “‘Am I going to die?’ It was all I could think of. I know blokes who’ve died of prostate cancer. ‘No, you’re not going to die, Rob,’ said Dr. Ali.”

Halford first started treatment for the cancer last July, choosing to have it removed through prostatectomy rather than radiation therapy. He noted it was successful. However, more cancer was discovered on his prostate bed earlier this year, forcing Halford to enter radiation therapy throughout April and May this year.

He admits he “told hardly anyone (he) had cancer”. In Confess, he wrote: “It’s been a draining year, I can’t deny it, but I’m delighted to have come through it. I feel like I’ve had the most thorough MOT that a Metal God can have.”

It has clearly been a rough year for Judas Priest. Last month, guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalised after suffering an aortic aneurysm onstage. After the show, he was hospitalised and underwent lengthy major heart surgery but is now “stable and resting”.

