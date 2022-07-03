From Joy Division to Kate Bush: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Hello, and welcome back to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we bring you records from some of our favourite artists, some bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and some irresistible limited-edition releases.

In 2021, the vinyl resurgence hit another milestone year as record sales outsold CDs for the first time in three decades. The return to records has been on a steady climb since MP3 downloads and streaming services came into the picture in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is perfect for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Over the past decade, music fanatics have unanimously agreed that if there’s an album or artist you love, streaming platforms won’t cut the mustard. The higher fidelity of vinyl brings something hearty with its analogue warmth and crisp definition; there really is no contending substitute.

As you’re here, I’ll assume you, too, are an analogue advocate. Allow me to walk you through our ten hot picks for the week. Today, we have a selection of rock classics from the likes of Pixies and Joy Division, as well as a brilliant film soundtrack LP and an ambient masterclass from Brian Eno.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week

Depeche Mode – Violator

With their seventh studio album, Violator, Depeche Mode had reached maturity with their most balanced album to date. The album brings a new intensity to their signature synth sound; at times, the music is haunting and introspective, and at others, vibrant and energetic.

The classic 1990 release is chock full of hits, including ‘Personal Jesus’, ‘World In My Eyes’, ‘Enjoy the Silence’ and ‘Policy of Truth’. For the climax and emphatic close of the 1980s synth-pop era, £21.84 isn’t too shabby.

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Unknown Pleasures, released in 1979, was the seminal debut album for Manchester post-punkers Joy Division released on the famed Factory Records. The album was produced by Martin Hannett who incorporated a number of unconventional production techniques into the group’s trademark industrial and gritty sound.

The iconic cover artwork was designed by graphic designer and frequent collaborator of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Saville. He made the design using a data plot of radio signals emitted from a pulsar (neutron star). The album is home to some of Joy Division’s most-loved classics, including ‘She’s Lost Control’, ‘New Dawn Fades’, ‘Disorder’, and ‘Shadowplay’.

Pixies – Doolittle

Pixies, the band before Nirvana, released their highly influential second studio album, Doolittle, in 1989. The group re-imagined alternative rock with their catchy guitar riffs, unique vocal styles and immersive lyrics. After their seminal debut, Surfer Rosa, which featured the fan favourite ‘Where Is My Mind?’, the band somehow managed to tighten up their formula for Doolittle.

The album is full to the rafters with hits, including ‘Here Comes Your Man’, ‘Debaser’, ‘Hey’, ‘Gouge Away’ and ‘Monkey Gone to Heaven’. This classic is currently available at a reduced price of £21.33.

Lou Reed – Coney Island Baby

Coney Island Baby was released in 1976 and was Lou Reed’s sixth studio album. Likely the most romantic of Reed’s solo material, he references his girlfriend at the time in the album’s stunning title track: “I’d like to send this one out to Lou and Rachel, and all the kids at P.S. 192.”

In 1979 Reed said: “Saying ‘I’m a Coney Island baby’ at the end of that song is like saying I haven’t backed off an inch. And don’t you forget it.” There really isn’t a weak song on the album, but it’s home to highlights such as ‘Charley’s Girl’, ‘She’s My Best Friend’, ‘Crazy Feeling’ and ‘Kicks’.

Brian Eno – Ambient 1: Music For Airports

Ambient 1: Music For Airports, the sixth solo studio album from Brian Eno, consists of four compositions created by layering tape loops of differing lengths and was designed to be continuously looped as a sound installation with the intent of defusing the tense, anxious atmosphere of an airport terminal.

The four-track album was released in 1978 but would sound just as fresh had it been released yesterday. The ambient music serves as great background music but equally delivers a deeply immersive and meditative listen with the volume cranked up to the max.

Kate Bush – The Sensual World [limited edition]

Kate Bush has recently launched back into the charts after her 1985 Hounds of Love hit, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was used extensively in the fourth season of the Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Today I bring your attention to another of her brilliant 1980s LPs.

Released in 1989, The Sensual World was Bush’s sixth studio album and featured some of her most inspired and emotive hits, including ‘The Sensual World’, ‘This Woman’s Work’ and ‘Love and Anger’.

Peter Gabriel – So [limited edition]

In 1986, Peter Gabriel released So, his fifth solo album. The album marked a transition from his more experimental post-genesis work to a more commercially enticing album. Continuing to create pioneering material with his Fairlight CMI digital sampling synthesiser, Gabriel infused elements of Soul, art-rock and world music to bring vibrant flavour to the tracks.

The album features some of Gabriel’s biggest fan-favourites, such as ‘Sledgehammer’, ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Big Time’, ‘Red Rain’ and the beautiful duet featuring Kate Bush, ‘Don’t Give Up’.

Forrest Gump Film Score Soundtrack

The Oscar-winning classic, Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis and featuring Tom Hanks as the titular character, was released in 1994. The film follows Gump’s rollercoaster life from childhood through to the 1960s when he finds himself fighting in Vietnam. Subsequently, he finds himself at major historical events as he swoons after his childhood sweetheart and dreams of running a shrimp farm. Accompanying us on the journey are some of the greatest hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

The 32-track collection includes all of the soundtrack highlights, including Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog’, ‘California Dreamin” by The Mamas & The Papas, ‘Respect’ by Aretha Franklin, ‘Mrs. Robinson’ by Simon & Garfunkel, ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ by Bob Dylan ‘For What It’s Worth’ by Buffalo Springfield and many more.

Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs

In January 2021, the politically charged duo, Sleaford Mods, released their seventh album, Spare Ribs. The music was recorded during the first Covid-19 lockdown in a furious three-week studio blitz at JT Soar. The album features guest appearances from Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and the British newcomer, Billy Nomates.

Jason Williamson commented on the album, “Our lives are expendable under most governments, secondary under a system of monetary rule. We are stock if you like, parts on a shelf for the purposes of profit, discarded at any moment if fabricated or non-fabricated crisis threatens productivity. This is constant, obviously and notably in the current pandemic. The masses cannot be present in the minds of ill-fitting leaders, surely? Or else the realisation of their catastrophic management would cripple their minds. Much like the human body can still survive without a full set of ribs we are all ‘spare ribs’, preservation for capitalism, through ignorance and remote rule, available for parts.”

Amy Winehouse – Live at Glastonbury 2007

To celebrate the return of Glastonbury this year following the Covid-19 cancellations as well as the 15th anniversary of the dazzling performance, Island Records have released a double vinyl copy of Amy Winehouse’s 2007 Glastonbury set. This performance was recorded live from the Pyramid Stage on June 22nd, 2007.

The album artwork features a photograph of Winehouse on stage at the festival and includes a foreword penned by the Somerset festival’s organiser, Emily Eavis. The set marked one of Winehouse’s best live recordings and includes ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, ‘Back to Black’, ‘Addicted’, ‘Rehab’ and many more.

