Mural to Joy Division singer Ian Curtis destroyed by Aitch billboard









Manchester rapper Aitch has responded following news that one of the adverts promoting his new album has destroyed a mural in memoriam of the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.

Aitch has issued a statement promising that he and his team will make things right after the landmark celebrating the post-punk icon in his hometown of Manchester was painted over with an advertisement for Aitch’s forthcoming debut album.

Last night, the rapper retweeted an image of the mural – located on Port Street in Manchester’s Northern Quarter – being painted over, affirming that he was previously unaware of his album advert being put there. “I don’t just choose locations for billboards, this is the first time I’ve seen it myself. Getting fixed as we speak,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Aitch elaborated: “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork. This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No way on earth would I want to disrespect a local hero like Ian.”

Founding Joy Division bassist Peter Hook acknowledged the rapper’s intention to correct the situation, writing, “Thank you [Aitch] great gesture.”

The mural, based on a photo of Curtis taken by Philippe Carly, was painted by Manchester street artist Akse P19. It was first unveiled in 2020 in collaboration with music and mental health festival Headstock to raise awareness around mental health issues and was supported by Manchester Council.

“It had become a cultural landmark and meant so much to people from Manchester and beyond,” Akse P19 wrote in an Instagram post about the mural being painted over. “It doesn’t take much common sense to understand that this mural should have remained for what it represented and stood for.”

Aitch’s debut album Close To Home will be released this Friday.

