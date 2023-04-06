Josh Klinghoffer thinks Red Hot Chili Peppers made “cooler music” when he was in the band









Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer has discussed his thoughts on the music the band released after his departure. The guitarist replaced John Frusciante in 2009, recording two albums with the beloved rockers – 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway.

Klinghoffer was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Chili Peppers in 2012. However, in 2019, the guitarist was asked to leave so that Frusciante could return. Since then, RHCP have released two studio albums without Klinghoffer – Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

On the Brazilian podcast 5 Notas, Klinghoffer claimed he does not like the band’s new albums, both released in 2022. He explained, “I don’t think I finished [listening to] the second one. I was trying to cram it in once before leaving on a plane, and I got as far as maybe the ninth song, and I don’t think I listened to the rest.”

“It’s tough [listening to their new music], only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music… I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music — but I was shocked when I heard their new record,” Klinghoffer continued.

Despite his feelings towards the band’s new work, the guitarist still spoke highly of Frusciante. “We don’t talk much these days. But I’ve always maintained that I still have an enormous love for him. He’s one of my favourite musicians; one of my favourite writers.”