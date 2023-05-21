Josh Freese makes first appearance as new Foo Fighters drummer









Josh Freese, the American drummer who has logged time with The Vandals, Danny Elfman, 100 Gecs, and Devo across more than 35 years in the music industry, has made his first appearance as the newest member of the Foo Fighters.

Freese made his first official appearance with the band on their live stream ‘Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concert’. Freese replaces longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in 2022.

Freese’s resume is one of the most impressive in music. Freese began his career in the late 1980s California punk rock scene, officially joining the Vandals as a full-time member in 1989. He then joined Suicidal Tendencies in 1992 and subsequently joined Guns N’ Roses from 1997 to 1999. Freese was a founding member of A Perfect Circle, which he joined in 2000.

Albums that have featured Freese’s drumming include Evanescence’s Fallen, Michael Bublé’s Crazy Love, and New Radicals’ Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too. He has toured with The Replacements, Nine Inch Nails, 311, Weezer, and Sublime with Rome, among many more. Other artists that have employed Freese include Ween, Queens of the Stone Age, Daughtry, Paramore, and Bruce Springsteen.

Freese becomes the third official Foo Fighters drummer, after Hawkins and original Foo Fighters/Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith.