Josh Brolin stars in 'Outer Range', a new Prime Video series









Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin is currently starring in Outer Range, which also stars Imogen Poots as a woman called Autumn landing on an unknown ranch. As is evident from the trailer, her arrival is unwelcome by the community in question.

Like Hollywood stalwarts Christopher Walken and Robin Wright, Brolin is making the leap from cinema into television. “At the onset of the series,” the synopsis reads, “the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.”

The series is a Western of sorts, although the trailer suggests that it’s a hybrid form of entertainment. Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Araiza, and Olive Abercrombie also round off the cast. Prime Video is acting as a distributor for the television serial. The series may hold some sci-fi elements, which the symbols marked on various pieces of woodland might indicate.

Brolin has form in science fiction, as projects Men In Black III and Dune have indicated. Brolin recently acted across from Sean Penn in Flag Day, a project Penn directed. Brolin has also made films of a quirkier nature, as can be seen with his work with The Coen Brothers on No Country for Old Men, True Grit, and Hail, Caesar!

Brolin received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Gus Van Sant’s biopic Milk, where he played city supervisor Dan White. He acted across from Penn, who nabbed the Oscar for Best Actor in 2009. Australian actor Heath Ledger won the 2009 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight and is one of a handful to have won it posthumously. Ledger was represented by his parents and sister, who accepted the award on behalf of the deceased actor.