Joseph Quinn condemns treatment of ‘Stranger Things’ co-star









Joseph Quinn, the actor famed for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, has spoken out to condemn online trolls for bullying his co-star Grace Van Dien. The actor became a favourite among fans last year as he appeared as Munson in the hit Netflix show’s fourth and penultimate season. Alongside his public address, Quinn shared some of his early scenes with Van Dien, who portrayed the cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham.

After the highly acclaimed fourth season hit Netflix in the summer of 2022, Van Dien became the target of a tidal wave of negative commentary from online trolls. Quinn addressed the hurtful comments during a recent live Q&A at the Showmasters’ London Comic Con last weekend, describing the harassment as “awful”.

“I was talking to her about it,” Quinn said. “The internet is a very unforgiving place. It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation. It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association, she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

Elsewhere, Quinn is set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, the highly anticipated prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut, later this year alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

As we look ahead to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is currently under production, Quinn has recently announced that he doesn’t think Munson will return, saying his character “seems pretty fucking dead to me”.

“[Executive producer and director] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely. It’s just a beautifully written arc,” Quinn added. “The beginning, middle and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome.”

Watch Joseph Quinn’s discussion at Comic-Con below.

See more 🔴 Joseph Quinn during his panel at #LCCSpring talking about the harassment that Grace Van Dien is experiencing pic.twitter.com/bvF8M0eAwD — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) March 5, 2023