Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, found dead at 31









Reggae artist Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, the grandson of the pioneering music icon Bob Marley, passed away at the age of 31 on Tuesday, December 27th.

As the son of award-winning musician Stephen Marley, Jo grew up in an environment that was rich with music history and culture. During a conversation with Rolling Stone, the young artist once recalled the impact music had during his formative years.

He said: “It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen. I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”

Although his death was confirmed by his representative to Rolling Stone, no details were given about the cause of his death. WZPP Radio first reported the passing of Jo, claiming that the young musician was found dead in his vehicle after reportedly suffering an asthma attack.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack. He was found in his vehicle earlier this morning. Known for his hit ‘Burn It Down’, the reggae artist leaves behind his wife and daughter. We send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time.”

