Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins cast of 'Beverly Hills Cop' reboot









Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have joined series star Eddie Murphy for the much-anticipated sequel to Beverly Hills Cop.

According to a Deadline report, the new Netflix production is currently underway, with Mark Molloy directing and Eddie Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman producing. Will Beall is penning the script.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley follows the various scrapes of Detriot cop Foley, who arrived on our screens for the first time in 1984. The original film saw Murphy’s character attempt to solve the murder of a close friend in Beverly Hills. It was a huge hit and cemented Murphy as one of Hollywood’s greatest comic talents. Two equals were released in 1987 and 1`994.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one actor for whom the pandemic was a relatively fruitful period, having worked on the Netflix action film Project Power and the oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7. In the last year, he has remained busier than ever, appearing in projects for TV such as Showtime’s Super Pumped, in which he played Uber founder Travis Kalanick. His next role will see him voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s Pinnochio.

Meanwhile, Paige has been in demand since her breakout role in the A24 production Zola. Her most recent project saw her star in the Lena Dunham film Sharp Stick, which had its premiere at this year’s Sundance. She also appeared in Mack & Rita. Her next film sees her star alongside Peter Dinklage in The Toxic Avenger.

In this new instalment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Murphy will reprise the role of Axel Foley as he navigates the palm-flanked streets of Beverly Hills to investigate a new case. After two decades of false starts, the project looks like it’s off to a good start. As of yet, no release date has been confirmed. You can revisit one of our favourite clips from the original film below.