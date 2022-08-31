Jordan Peele teases 'Nope' sequel









One of Hollywood’s most original filmmakers, Jordan Peele, has teased the prospect of a sequel to his most recent film, this year’s celebrated sci-fi romp, Nope.

The movie, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, is perhaps Peele’s most inventive to date, and after its release, fans quickly noted the omission of an IMDB-listed character called ‘Nobody’, played by Michael Busch. Strangely, although the character is in the trailer, he’s not in the final cut of Nope, and now Peele has suggested that he will probably feature in a follow-up.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work,” Peele told The New York Times about the fans who wondered where the character was. He continued: “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.”

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories”, the director explained, before seemingly suggesting the possibility of a sequel, “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left.”

Reviewing the film, Far Out‘s Monica Reid said: “Nope takes Peele’s innovative and unconventional approach in another direction with a movie that combines science fiction horror with comedy, adding a touch of revised Western for good measure. In truth, it is not a great film, but it gets extra points for being courageously original, particularly in view of Hollywood’s current tendency to focus on remakes and sequels of whatever topic was most recently profitable.”

She continued: “Peele is willing to risk confusing or displeasing his audience in order to present the story he wants to tell. He does not, at least, have to worry about boring his viewers; the film holds attention even at its weaker moments.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.