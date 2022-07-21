Jordan Peele names the greatest horror director of all time









Jordan Peele has been making waves after the premiere of his latest horror film Nope which has managed to capture the attention of fans all over the world. After the success of his previous works – Get Out and Us, Peele has managed to transition from the world of comedy to the domain of horror cinema, where has established himself as a major force.

Due to the heated discourse surrounding the status of Peele in the landscape of contemporary cinema, one fan posted an online tribute to the director, which claimed that he was the greatest horror filmmaker in the history of cinema. While that’s definitely a controversial statement, the fan was adamant about the claim.

While praising Peele’s incredible run as a horror director after emerging as a comedy pioneer, the fan wrote: “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had three great films, let alone three in a row? I can’t.”

When other internet users pointed out that directors like John Carpenter have had similar runs which defined their careers, the fan countered: “Halloween is a stone cold classic, but the rest of his horror movies aren’t great in my opinion. He has some good ones for sure, but they’re like cult classics in my mind.”

Thankfully, Peele entered the debate himself and expressed his admiration for Carpenter. The director requested the fan to stop commenting and claimed that Carpenter was one of the greatest: “Sir, please put the phone down I beg you. Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!”

