Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa release new music video









Radiohead co-founder Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa have released a live performance video for their new song ‘Ya Mughir al-Ghazala’. The single features Iraqui singer Karrar Alsaadi and is set to feature on the pair’s forthcoming album, Jarak Qaribak, which will arrive on June 9th via World Circuit.

In the new video, the multi-talented Greenwood handles the rhythm with a telecaster and drum machine set-up, while Tassa shows off his bass skills. Also appearing are Ariel Qassis on qanun, Yaniv Taichman on oud, Ben Dagovitch on riq, Oded Aloni on darbuka, Sefi Zisling on cornet, Yuval Peleg on trumpet, and Maayan Milo on trombone. Meanwhile, Tamar Shawki, Ariel Qassis, Dema Kablan, and Jameel Faris handle the backing vocals.

“This song originates from Yemen, my father’s country of origin, and Kiri (Karrar) is from Baghdad, my mother’s hometown,” Dudu said in a recent press statement in relation to the song. “I met Kiri in Vienna and all I could think about was how much beauty, culture, and humanity we miss while we are busy stressing differences, borders, and limitations. That’s how, together with Jonny, the idea for this whole album started to take shape, through the notion of crossing borders and looking for connections rather than differences.”

Greenwood and Tassa announced their new album in April as they released its Rashid Al Najjar-featuring lead single, ‘Ashufak Shay’. The newly paired duo will perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Hackney Church on Friday, November 10th. Until then, enjoy this beautiful snippet of the live show.