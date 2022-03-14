Jonny Greenwood and Alana Haim accept Best Original Screenplay award at BAFTAs









Alana Haim and Jonny Greenwood were charged with accepting Paul Thomas Anderson’s award for Best Original Screenplay at the 75th BAFTA Awards ceremony.

Anderson won the coveted award for his film Licorice Pizza, which tells the story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) as they grow up and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. The role was Haim’s silver screen debut, while Greenwood, who composed the score, worked as a composer for Anderson for many years.

Padding onto the stage to pick up the award, Greenwood said: “Paul is gonna be very excited to win this – not least because it means I’ve been forced to come and give a very awkward and inarticulate speech on his behalf, which he will find very funny.”

After an attempt to pass the responsibility over to Alana, the Radiohead guitarist added: “Paul is an amazing director and an amazing screenwriter, and he even films lots of his films. And if he didn’t sing like a donkey, he’d probably do the music as well. But he’s gonna be very happy to see this.”

With this, Greenwood looked to Alana and suggested that they “run away” sharpish. Hoisting the award into the air, Haim concluded: “This is for the Valley. We love you, Paul!”. You can watch the full speech below.

Licorice Pizza was nominated for the Outstanding Screenplay category alongside Being The Ricardos, Belfast, Don’t Look Up and King Richard. It also recieved nominations for Best Film and Editing, while Anderson was also mentioned on the Directors list. Meanwhile, Alana Haim was nominated for the Leading Actress award, where she was up against Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Emilia Jones (CODA), Renata Reinsve (The Worst Person In The World), Tessa Thompson (Passing), and category winner Jonna Scanlan (After Love).

An excellent acceptance speech on Paul's behalf from Jonny Greenwood and Alana Haim! 😂 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DMy8HgwOSd — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022