Remembering Joni Mitchell's first-ever UK show









Joni Mitchell is a Canadian singer-songwriter who became extremely popular during the 1960s and ’70s, especially within hippie and counterculture circles. Her poetic lyrics and folky melodies give her a unique quality that goes so well with her voice.

After playing various venues throughout the United States and Canada, Joni Mitchell actually played her very first UK show early on in her career. In fact, she wasn’t even headlining for the very first gig she travelled across the pond to perform.

In August of 1967, Joni Mitchell flew all the way to London to support the British band The Picadilly Line. If you haven’t heard of this outfit, that makes sense, considering that they only put out one album, which came out in 1967, the year of the concert.

This goes to show just how early Mitchell was in her career, as she was opening for a fairly new band without too much notoriety. Even though the sound didn’t quite match up in terms of comparable aesthetics, it still gave her the foot in the door of her first UK show. Plus, she stuck around for a few weeks after the gig in order to play a few more shows, including another supporting gig, where she opened up for The Incredible String Band.

Her very first UK show took place at The Marquee Club, and though there isn’t any footage of her performance – considering she was an early-career opening act – you can dig up The Picadilly Line’s album, The Huge World of Emily Small, if you want to hear a little of what you might have heard at the show in question.

It’s always interesting to look into the artists that made it big after opening for smaller acts, or artists that don’t seem to stand the test of time. If you want to get the vibe of Joni Mitchell’s first UK show and have the full experience, you can take a listen to The Picadilly Line down below.