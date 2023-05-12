Joni Mitchell announces details of new live album









Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced a new live album chronicling her comeback performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

At Newport will be Mitchell’s first new release in over 15 years. Her last non-archival album, Shine, was released back in 2007. The live LP has been produced by Mitchell and frequent collaborator Brandi Carlile, with linear notes from writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe.

“Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses,” Crowe writes. “Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery.”

“Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile,” Crowe continues. “Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game’.”

Mitchell’s surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival represented her first public performance since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. The set was billed as ‘Brandi Carlile and Friends’, and Micthell played a number of classic tracks from across her discography, including ‘Carey’, ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, ‘Both Sides Now’, and ‘A Case of You’.

At Newport is set for a July 28th release.