Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and Brandi Carlile perform ‘Ladies of the Canyon’









Brandi Carlile brought out Joni Mitchell and Annie Lennox for her ‘Brandi Carlile and Friends’ show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 14th, where they performed ‘Ladies of the Canyon’.

The first half of Carlile’s set was primarily made up of her own material, before she moved onto a series of cover songs. She performed a cover of Prince’s ‘Mountains’ with Wendy and Lisa, while Lennox joined her for a cover of Eurythmics’ ‘Love Is a Stranger’.

Carlile’s set ended with a cover of ‘Woodstock’ by Mitchell, who emerged for the encore. Accompanied by Carlile and Lennox, the folk legend delivered a performance of her 1970 track, ‘Ladies of the Canyon’.

The song originally featured on Mitchell’s third studio album of the same name, which also spawned one of her biggest hits in ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

The track was introduced with the words, “Shall we do another one? What do you say ladies? Ladies of the canyon…” The audience erupted with excitement. Accompanied by a full band on-stage, the applause gave way to gorgeous strings and the harmonised voices of Lennox, Carlile and Mitchell.

Following the end of the performance, Carlile encouraged the audience to sing an early ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mitchell, who will turn 80 on November 7th.

Watch Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell perform ‘Ladies of the Canyon’ at the Hollywood Bowl below.