Joni Mitchell calls the ‘Almost Famous’ Broadway version “better than the movie”









Cameron Crowe’s iconic exploration of rock music – Almost Famous – is regularly cited by fans as one of the most beloved cinematic portrayals of the music world. Recently, the film was adapted for a stage musical which has been endorsed by none other than Joni Mitchell.

Since 2018, there have been multiple reports about the development of a musical based on Almost Famous. While fans were apprehensive about such an adaptation, Crowe insisted that the Broadway collaboration with Tom Kitt would be special.

While discussing the project with People Magazine, Kitt said: “I think fans can expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There’s just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music.”

Although the play has been in development for years, it finally had its opening night last week at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. After the performance, Mitchell was invited to the stage, and she claimed that the play was “even better than the movie”.

Mitchell might have loved the play, but the Broadway adaptation received many negative reviews after the first performance. Audience members felt that the play lacked originality and criticised the poor production quality of the entire project.

