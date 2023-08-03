Jonathan Majors’ trial delayed until September 6th









The trial of actor Jonathan Majors over misdemeanour charges of harassment and assault has been postponed until September 6th.

Majors had previously been arrested in New York on March 25th after a woman reported the Creed III star for assault. According to police notes, the claimant did have various injuries to her body, but the lack of evidence led to Majors being released from custody later that day.

During the first court hearing, Majors’ defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed that the actor had called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. Majors had also attended a court hearing in June for the charges before appearing in New York Criminal Court on August 3rd.

Though the trial has been extended, Chaudhry had previously requested a trial date as soon as possible to speed up the case. While there has still been no verdict reached, the judge has granted the accused a temporary order of protection.

Majors has been known for movies such as Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall. He had also been set up as the latest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Kang the Conqueror in the TV series Loki and the film Ant-Man: Quantumania.

In light of the charges, Majors’s has been dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360. Outside of the film world, The US Army also have held back new promotional material featuring Majors as a spokesperson.

Though the case has yet to be decided, Majors is still working in the role of Kang at the moment, appearing in the first promotional clips for season two of Loki.