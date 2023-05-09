







Creed star Jonathan Majors could be imprisoned for a year over assault charges. During a hearing on May 9th, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office stated the actor faces a charge of third-degree assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison or three years of probation.

Majors didn’t enter a plea at the hearing and attended virtually. He has been told to attend his next hearing in person on June 13th, and if Majors refuses to do so, an arrest warrant will be issued. The actor was initially arrested on March 25th in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. At the time, the NYPD stated that a 30-year-old woman alleged she had been assaulted and, as a result, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In a statement to The A.V. Club, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said the case stemmed from “the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system”.

Chaudhry continued: “We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not ‘fix’ their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying.”

Chaudry added: “This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

She also claimed: “When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”