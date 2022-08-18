Jonah Hill writes an open letter about his personal struggles with mental health









The two-time Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill has announced that he will no longer promote his own movies as he takes a step back to work on his own mental health.

Of the projects that Hill is currently working on, the actor is soon to release his own documentary named Stutz, in which he stars and directs. The personal project follows Hill and his therapist as they discuss the actor’s own mental health issues, in particular the worsening anxiety attacks that Hill has reported suffering whilst promoting his various movies in the past.

Hill is also due to star in You People later this year, alongside the likes of David Duchovny, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with the actor having already stated that he won’t be promoting the movie.

The full open letter, that was first released through Deadline, can be read below:

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called “Stutz.” The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.



“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.



“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.



“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.



“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.



-Jonah Hill