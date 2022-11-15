Jonah Hill reveals the true extent of body self-consciousness









Jonah Hill has claimed that his struggle with self-consciousness over his body weight had “intensely fucked” him up. Hill has recently shared details about his insecurities in a new documentary entitled Stutz. The actor and filmmaker directed the documentary and starred in it alongside Phil Stutz, his genuine therapist.

In the film, Hill questions whether he ought to have made it at all: “I just keep asking myself, ‘Was this a fucking terrible idea for a patient to make a movie about his therapist?'” Then he admits that the crippling insecurities had left him “intensely fucked up”.

Hill went on: “I had no healthy self-esteem. Having grown up overweight was something – that sounds like not a big deal, or like, ‘Poor you’ or whatever – but for me, personally, it intensely fucked me up.” However, at 33, Hill felt that enough was enough, and so he began working with Phil Stutz, as he had become “desperate” and longed to be happy.

That was the time at which Hill had enjoyed the success of Superbad and 21 Jump Street. “I had an incredible amount of success,” Hill admitted, “[But] inherently, at my core, I’m still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting [that] it’s great to be this person, but that’s still very hard.”

The documentary follows Hill ending any further promotional duties on his films in order to address his mental health. He had written an open letter addressing his anguish. It read: “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this, but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”