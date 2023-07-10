Jonah Hill accused of “emotionally abusive behaviour” by ex-girlfriend









Sarah Brady, a surf instructor and former girlfriend of Hollywood actor Jonah Hill, has accused the actor of “emotionally abusive behaviour” during their relationship. Brady publicly shared text exchanges between the two on her Instagram Stories, inciting controversy over the actor’s apparent insistence on controlling her social media presence.

Hill, known for films like Superbad and Don’t Look Up, confirmed his romance with Brady in 2021. They separated at an unspecified date, and Hill is currently in a relationship with online vintage shop co-owner Olivia Millar, with whom he recently welcomed his first child.

Brady’s posts included a screenshot of a conversation allegedly showing Hill asking her to remove pictures of herself in swimwear from her Instagram. Hill’s alleged text reads, “Respect however you want to live your life you only get one. Sort of done with explaining myself.” Following Brady’s assurance of removing specific posts, Hill reportedly responded: “Yes, one that isn’t of your a** in a thong.”

In another instance, Hill appears to list his “boundaries for a romantic partnership,” which include limiting Brady’s interactions with male friends, modelling, and posting pictures of herself in bathing suits. He allegedly texted, “If these things bring you to a place of happiness, I support it, and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for a romantic partnership.”

Reacting to these screenshots, Brady advised her followers to exit relationships where such behaviour is present, stating, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Love y’all! Call me if you need an ear.” She further criticised Hill’s use of the term ‘boundaries,’ suggesting a misuse of the concept to control her actions.

In another post, Brady added: “If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to. I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behaviour.”

Her final post read: “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s OK.”

Hill has yet to comment on the accusations or confirm their validity.

The news comes after Hill recently opened up about his struggles with mental health in the Netflix documentary Stultz, which focused on the actor’s continuous interviews with his long-standing therapist, Phil Stultz. The film featured Hill candidly revealing how fame exacerbated his neuroses: “It made me beyond depressed. At the same time, the media kept being really brutal about my weight.”