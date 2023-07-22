‘Joker 2’ cinematographer says he “didn’t know” Lady Gaga at all during filming









The Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who worked on Joker and its sequel, has admitted that he “didn’t know” singer and actor Lady Gaga, who stars in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn.

Sher recently appeared on The Trenches Talk podcast and admitted that perhaps his disconnect from Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) came because she stayed in character for large parts of the production.

“I didn’t know Stefani at all,” Sher said. “Strangely, I felt like I never even met her, even during the makeup/hair tests. Maybe it was my philosophy of not trying to get in their space.”

He continued, “And then I remember for a week, being like, ‘God, I feel like we are disconnecting. Not even connecting. We are like on opposites.’ And I would say to my crew, ‘Jesus, I can’t crack it. She either hates me or we hate each other. There’s something weird going on here.'”

Gaga has embarked on an acting career in recent years, landing a major part in The House of Gucci. Starring in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix is another big step up to acting success.

Sher continued, “I barely said anything, except I would say, ‘Stefani, this is where your second team was,’ minor little things, and then the AD at one point said, ‘Oh you know, Stef would like if you just called her Lee on set.’

“And I was like, 100 percent,” the cinematographer finished, “The next thing I said was something ‘Lee,’ and it was like everything changed. From that point on, it was like she was… our whole connection changed. I was like, alright, cool.”