Johnny Marr kicks off tour with new material and Smiths classics







Johnny Marr burst his intimate tour into bloom with a cracking selection of new material and Smiths classics on Monday night (September 20th) at the Stylus in Leeds and continued in the same vein yesterday in Blackburn.

The short-run of dates that Marr is embarking on come in support of his forthcoming double-album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.

Marr debuted many new tracks from the spiritually introspective record with the likes of ‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ and ‘Hideaway Girl’ getting a rousing outing.

However, in true Marr fashion, he didn’t turn his back on beloved old favourites either with Smith’s classics in the form of ‘Panic’, ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ making welcome additions to the set and rubbing shoulders with the new tunes nicely.

You can check out some fan-recorded footage from the show below, along with his cracking Leeds setlist.

As for Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, Part 1 is being released early as an EP. The release will feature ‘Spirit Power and Soul’ along with four other tracks. The full double album has yet to be fitted with an official release date, but rest assured that we’ll update you when that information comes out.

Johnny Marr setlist:

‘Hideaway Girl’

‘Panic’

‘Spirit Power and Soul’ (Live debut)

‘Tenet Time’ (Live debut)

‘New Town Velocity’

‘Rubicon’ (Live debut)

‘Night and Day’ (Live debut)

‘Get the Message’

‘Getting Away With It’

‘The Headmaster Ritual’

‘Sensory Street’ (Live debut)

‘This Charming Man’

‘Walk Into the Sea’

‘Hi Hello’

‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Armatopia’

‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’

‘Easy Money’

Encore:

‘Counter Clock’ (Live debut)

‘Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others’

‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’

