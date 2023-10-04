Johnny Marr takes the stage with PJ Harvey









During her performance in Manchester on October 3rd, PJ Harvey was joined on stage by Johnny Marr, the local guitar hero best known for his groundbreaking work with The Smiths.

The British singer-songwriter was tackling the second of her two-night run at Manchester’s popular Albert Hall venue as part of her ongoing UK and Europe headline tour.

The first part of the setlist was a run-through of Harvey’s latest album, Inside the Old Year Dying, in order. After that, the set’s second half comprised a medley of earlier career highlights.

“I’d like to welcome a very special guest to the stage – please welcome Johnny Marr,” Harvey beamed before she and Marr launched into an arresting rendition of ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’.

After the collaboration, Marr left the stage for a few tracks but returned during the encore for two classic hits: ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.

Following the successful show, Marr took to X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning a photograph of himself on stage with Harvey and her band. “Brilliant show by the amazing PJ Harvey and her magic band,” he wrote. “A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly,” he wrote.

Harvey’s current tour began in Dublin, Ireland, last month. With UK dates now concluded, Harvey continues the tour on Friday in Mainland Europe, beginning in Amsterdam and finishing on October 31st with the second of two gigs at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.

Watch PJ Harvey and Johnny Marr perform together below.

See more

See more

See more Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band. A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly. Pic @simonsanders pic.twitter.com/xJnCeWm3Yo — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) October 3, 2023