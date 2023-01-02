Johnny Marr pens tribute to Modest Mouse bandmate Jeremiah Green









Earlier this week, Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green passed away from cancer at the age of 45. Green’s death came as a shock to many in the music industry, especially since he had only disclosed his diagnosis six days prior to his death.

Throughout his three decades as Modest Mouse’s drummer, Green appeared on every one of the band’s seven studio albums (with the exception of 2004’s Good News For People Who Love Bad News) and provided the rhythm for each of the band’s different incarnations.

Green was behind the kit when Johnny Marr, the legendary former guitarist of The Smiths, joined the band in 2006. Marr’s tenure in Modest Mouse was short, with the guitarist contributing to one studio album, 2007’s We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, and the subsequent tour before departing in 2008.

Today, Marr has penned a tribute to his late former bandmate on social media. “The great Jeremiah Green,” Marr wrote on Instagram. “My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met.” The post came with a simple picture of Green on tour from photographer Pat Graham.

Despite only being in Modest Mouse for roughly two years, Marr has remained effusive with his praise for the band. Marr departed the group to join British indie rockers The Cribs in 2008 and has since embarked on a solo career but indicated earlier this year that he and Modest Mouse leader Isaac Brock were collaborating on new music. Green was likely involved in the process before his death.

Check out Marr’s tribute down below.