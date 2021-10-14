Johnny Marr describes Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse as the “greatest lyricist” he’s worked with









Johnny Marr has described Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock as the “greatest lyricist I’ve ever worked with,” no doubt sending a certain flower swinging fellows eyebrows rocketing skyward like a disgruntled sputnik.

It was Elvis Costello who once said: “Morrissey writes wonderful song titles, but sadly he often forgets to write the song.” Whilst a list of creditors would label that criticism harsh and by no means does Marr agree, losing out to Brock is yet another thorn in the boy’s side.

Marr worked with Modest Mouse between 2006 and 2008, forming a central part of the band’s acclaimed record We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank released in 2007.

Speaking with Stereogum, the legendary guitarist was full of praise for Brock’s lyrical abilities. “Me and the guys then just became really tight,” Marr remarked.

“To have bailed would’ve just been really weird. I stayed in the band, and I loved being in the band. There was a brotherhood that is there to this day. Probably the best time of my life. Some supernaturally good shows. I liked my role,” he said.

Adding: “It’s just a thing that happened in my life that I’m eternally grateful for. And Isaac Brock is the greatest lyricist I’ve ever worked with. I’ve seen him write an amazing song, and then make it better, and then make it better again.”

Concluding: “If I get involved with people, I’m loyal. A brotherhood happens. You go in the trenches with people, and you have these intensive days where it means a lot and there’s a lot at stake.”

