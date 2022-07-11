Watch Johnny Marr team up with Pearl Jam on-stage during Hyde Park concert









Johnny Marr, the guitarist extraordinaire responsible for some of the best creations from indie darlings The Smiths, joined Pearl Jam on-stage during their at BST Hyde Park over the weekend.

In recent years, Marr has popped up in some unlikely places for a cameo, such as joining Alica Keys at the AO Arena in Manchester to perform ‘This Charming Man’. He also famously made a guest appearance during The Killers’ headline slot at Glastonbury in 2019. Now, the former Smiths guitarist has played with Pearl Jam, too.

Pearl Jam were headlining Hyde Park on Saturday when they were joined by Marr, who had played earlier in the day on the bill. Other acts to perform included Stereophonics, Temples and Imelda May. Meanwhile, when the grunge heroes played Hyde Park on Friday, their supporting cast included Pixies and Cat Power.

The pair of shows arrive as Pearl Jam’s biggest London concerts to date, and were originally due to take place in 2021, but were delayed because of the pandemic.

In 2019, Marr was joined on stage by Eddie Vedder to perform a rendition of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ at the Ohana Music Festival, and his assistance on Saturday at Hyde Park on ‘Throw Your Hatred Down’ from Pearl Jam’s collaborative album with Neil Young was his way of repaying the favour.

Check out fan-shot footage below.

Johnny Marr came on with Pearl Jam. Fuck ing hell yes ♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rudqZp6Pb — Clare_mtb 💙 (@clare_mtb) July 9, 2022